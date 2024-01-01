1.5 Gram Reusable Glass Tipped - Bubblegum

by The Evidence Room
THC —CBD —

About this product

This 1.5 gram glass tipped preroll is a popular indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. The great thing about these glass tipped prerolls is the pull is second to none. They are also reusable and are compatible with most standard sized preroll cones.

This strain produces a body-numbing high that erases pain and leaves your mind somewhat stimulated. Consumers who smoke Bubble Gum often say it helps them stay alert and be creative, while others report a stoney head high.

Our Bubblegum is typically between 20-22% THC, and its potency is deal for both new and experienced cannabis consumers. This strain features a flavor profile reminiscent of its namesake, with bubblegum and sweet floral flavors bursting through.

Medical marijuana patients choose Bubble Gum to relieve symptoms associated with disorders like chronic pain, nausea, stress, and depression. Bubble Gum was originally bred by growers in Indiana and has been winning cannabis awards since 1994, including countless Cannabis Cups.

We are a small craft cannabis company dedicated to chemical free and organic cannabis. As you might notice from our menu we do not offer any pre-packed flower. Thats right, NO PRE-PACKAGED FLOWER!! This madness is due to the fact we only want the best quality flower in our pre-rolls and blunts.

License(s)

  • VT, US: SCLT0004
