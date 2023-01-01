Our 2.5 gram bubblegum cross joint is a popular indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. This strain produces a body-numbing high that erases pain and leaves your mind somewhat stimulated. Consumers who smoke Bubble Gum often say it helps them stay alert and be creative, while others report a stoney head high.



Our Bubblegum is typically between 20-22% THC, and its potency is deal for both new and experienced cannabis consumers. This strain features a flavor profile reminiscent of its namesake, with bubblegum and sweet floral flavors bursting through.



Medical marijuana patients choose Bubble Gum to relieve symptoms associated with disorders like chronic pain, nausea, stress, and depression. Bubble Gum was originally bred by growers in Indiana and has been winning cannabis awards since 1994, including countless Cannabis Cups.

