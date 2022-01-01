About this product
Feel Blissed blends premium cannabis extract with euphoric natural flavors. Take a bite and prepare to surf that giant wave of 'feel good.' Contains juicy blackberry extract for daydreaming of dancing in fields of flowers.
About this brand
Created by badass women for badass women. The Feel Collection™ blends cannabis extracts with natural ingredients to make every day a little more heck yeah. Our products fuse premium cannabis with natural essential oils which make you feel good on the inside and help you to feel more vibrant on the outside.