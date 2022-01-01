About this product
Feel Healed blends CBD dominant cannabis extract with comforting essential oils. Pop it under your tongue or add it to your favorite food or beverage, and take yourself on a spa day for the mind. One with nice fluffy towels and a masseuse. Contains grapeseed oil, soothing ginger root for better digestion and comforting peppermint, which incidentally would also make a fabulous cheesecake.
Created by badass women for badass women. The Feel Collection™ blends cannabis extracts with natural ingredients to make every day a little more heck yeah. Our products fuse premium cannabis with natural essential oils which make you feel good on the inside and help you to feel more vibrant on the outside.