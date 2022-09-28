About this product
TFC Bubble Blunts™ will entertain a party of vacationers or blitz the most discerning of solo tokers. We start with flower rich in terpenes and bubble hash blended at a 5:1 ratio. The blend is then loaded into hemp blunt cones with wooden tips and hand-inspected for consistency, ensuring a smooth and potent toke.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Flower Collective
The Flower Collective sells solvent-free Bubble Joints™, Bubble Blunts™, Bubble Hash, and Rosin.