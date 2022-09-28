Our rosin is a dabber’s delight. It’s the strongest product we sell and is as natural as it gets. No solvents. No hydrocarbons. No nothing that shouldn’t be there. That’s because we extract from our superior-quality Bubble Hash using a mechanical process that concentrates the cannabinoids and preserves the aromatic terpenes. High pressure plus low temperature equals a flavorful rosin with a THC load that breaks the scales.