Enjoy complete stress-free euphoria with the 3CHI Delta 9 THC Milk Chocolate Bar. This chocolate bar is gluten-free, non-GMO, and have zero artificial flavors... and, to top it off, it doesn't taste like hemp.
Use as an escape to euphoria or take in smaller doses for yummy microdosing, either way this chocolate bar is sure to help with boosting your mood, de-stress, and enhance happy vibes in your day.
Try this 3CHI Delta 9 Milk Chocolate Bar today!
3CHI DELTA 9 THC MILK CHOCOLATE BAR SPECIFICATIONS Delta 9 + CBD 15mg D9 + 15mg CBD per square 150mg Delta 9 total per bar 150mg CBD total per bar 10 squares per chocolate bar Non-GMO Allergens Alert: Made in a facility that processes dairy and nuts.
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.