Enjoy complete stress-free euphoria with the 3CHI Delta 9 THC Milk Chocolate Bar. This chocolate bar is gluten-free, non-GMO, and have zero artificial flavors... and, to top it off, it doesn't taste like hemp.



Use as an escape to euphoria or take in smaller doses for yummy microdosing, either way this chocolate bar is sure to help with boosting your mood, de-stress, and enhance happy vibes in your day.



Try this 3CHI Delta 9 Milk Chocolate Bar today!



3CHI DELTA 9 THC MILK CHOCOLATE BAR SPECIFICATIONS

Delta 9 + CBD

15mg D9 + 15mg CBD per square

150mg Delta 9 total per bar

150mg CBD total per bar

10 squares per chocolate bar

Non-GMO

​

Allergens Alert: Made in a facility that processes dairy and nuts.



