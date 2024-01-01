Green Roads CBD Pet Drops should be part of your pet's daily wellness routine. These drops are great for wellness and calmness, for those hyperactive breeds. The full-spectrum, organic hemp oil provides all the benefits of CBD, other cannabinoids, and terpenes in hemp.



SUGGESTED DOSAGE

Start with 1 dropper in food or water daily and increase as needed.



CBD Oil for small dogs (under 15lbs) contains 60mg of CBD. Each full dropper from this bottle (1mL) will contain 2 mg of CBD.

CBD oil for medium dogs (15-50lbs) contains 210mg of CBD. Each full dropper from this bottle (1mL) will contain 7mg of CBD.

CBD oil for large dogs (over 50lbs) contains 600mg of CBD. Each full dropper from this bottle (1mL) will contain 20mg of CBD.



For best results and effectiveness, use this pet oil daily.



CBD 101 FOR DOGS

What is CBD?



CBD is short for "cannabidiol" and is an organic chemical compound found in cannabis. It is found in high-concentrations in hemp. Hemp is the name for cannabis that does not have high concentrations (less than 0.3%) of THC. Marijuana is the term for cannabis with high concentrations of Delta-9 THC, which is the compound that creates that psycho-active "high". Full-spectrum CBD or hemp products contain all of the cannabinoids and terpenes (essential oils) of the plant. This creates a more comprehensive effect, called the "entourage effect".



Will CBD get my dog high?



No, because CBD comes from hemp, it has less than 0.3% of THC. It will in no way get your dog high, even if they wanted it to, haha.

