Green Roads - CBD Relax Berries - 300mg

by The Green Dragon CBD
THC —CBD —
buy here

About this product

Green Roads CBD Relax Berries are the original relaxing gummies. Each gummy is contains 10mg of CBD isolate, so it's easy for you to find your perfect dose.

These gummies are gluten free and perfect for your daily wellness.

Try them today!

Like all Green Roads products, these gummies are tested for quality by an independent laboratory. You can review the results of the test using a QR code on any package.

Formerly "Relax CBD Bears".

PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS
10mg CBD per gummy
300mg jar
30 gummies per jar
Isolate

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand The Green Dragon CBD
The Green Dragon CBD
Shop products
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
Notice a problem?Report this item