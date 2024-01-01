Green Roads CBD Relax Berries are the original relaxing gummies. Each gummy is contains 10mg of CBD isolate, so it's easy for you to find your perfect dose.



These gummies are gluten free and perfect for your daily wellness.



Try them today!



Like all Green Roads products, these gummies are tested for quality by an independent laboratory. You can review the results of the test using a QR code on any package.



Formerly "Relax CBD Bears".



PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS

10mg CBD per gummy

300mg jar

30 gummies per jar

Isolate

