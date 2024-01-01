Green Roads Extra Strength CBD Relax Berries are the best-tasting CBD Gummies on the market and now available in extra strength! Each adorable bear delivers 25mg of soothing hemp-derived cannabinoid extracts in a mouth-watering sweet n’ sour gummy. Each bottle offers 30 gummies, giving you the ideal way to incorporate CBD into your daily routine. Like all Green Roads products, Relax Berries are tested for quality by an independent laboratory. You can review the results of the test using a QR code on any package.



Green Roads Extra Strength CBD Relax Berries - Key Facts

25mg of CBD per Relax berry

Best-tasting gummies on the market

Consistent servings of CBD

Mouthwatering sweet n’ sour flavor

Super cute shape!

​



Formerly "Relax CBD Bears".

