Green Roads Extra Strength CBD Relax Berries are the best-tasting CBD Gummies on the market and now available in extra strength! Each adorable bear delivers 25mg of soothing hemp-derived cannabinoid extracts in a mouth-watering sweet n’ sour gummy. Each bottle offers 30 gummies, giving you the ideal way to incorporate CBD into your daily routine. Like all Green Roads products, Relax Berries are tested for quality by an independent laboratory. You can review the results of the test using a QR code on any package.
Green Roads Extra Strength CBD Relax Berries - Key Facts 25mg of CBD per Relax berry Best-tasting gummies on the market Consistent servings of CBD Mouthwatering sweet n’ sour flavor Super cute shape!
Formerly "Relax CBD Bears".
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.