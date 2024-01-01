Green Roads Broad Spectrum CBD Oil is perfect for you to feel the full effects of the cannabinoids working together without the addition of THC. Up the ante in your wellness routine with this broad spectrum CBD oil.
The 750mg bottles contain 25mg CBD per 1mL.
The 1500mg bottles contain 50mg CBD per 1mL.
The 3000mg Gold Bottles contain 100mg CBD per 1mL and are rich in cannabinoids like CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC, and THC, it’s their best and strongest full-spectrum oil yet.
Choose between 750mg, 1500mg, and 3000mg strengths.
Note: Full Spectrum products are made with all compounds found in hemp plants, including up to 0.3% THC. This may create an entourage effect in which the cannabinoids synergize for greater benefits.
SUGGESTED USAGE Take 1 dropper full (1mL) per day, increase dosage as needed based on your personal preference.
750MG BOTTLE SPECIFICATIONS 750mg total CBD 25mg/mL 30mL bottle Full Spectrum Vegan and Gluten Free Sublingual Oil Original
1500MG BOTTLE SPECIFICATIONS 1500mg total CBD 50mg/mL 30mL bottle Full Spectrum Vegan and Gluten Free Sublingual Oil Original
3000MG GOLD BOTTLE SPECIFICATIONS 3000mg total CBD CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC, and THC 100mg/mL 30mL bottle Full Spectrum Vegan and Gluten Free Sublingual Oil Original
