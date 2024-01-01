Green Roads - Full Spectrum CBD Oil - 30ml

About this product

Green Roads Broad Spectrum CBD Oil is perfect for you to feel the full effects of the cannabinoids working together without the addition of THC. Up the ante in your wellness routine with this broad spectrum CBD oil.



The 750mg bottles contain 25mg CBD per 1mL.

The 1500mg bottles contain 50mg CBD per 1mL.

The 3000mg Gold Bottles contain 100mg CBD per 1mL and are rich in cannabinoids like CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC, and THC, it’s their best and strongest full-spectrum oil yet.



Choose between 750mg, 1500mg, and 3000mg strengths.



Note: Full Spectrum products are made with all compounds found in hemp plants, including up to 0.3% THC. This may create an entourage effect in which the cannabinoids synergize for greater benefits.



SUGGESTED USAGE
Take 1 dropper full (1mL) per day, increase dosage as needed based on your personal preference.



750MG BOTTLE SPECIFICATIONS
750mg total CBD
25mg/mL
30mL bottle
Full Spectrum
Vegan and Gluten Free
Sublingual Oil
Original


1500MG BOTTLE SPECIFICATIONS
1500mg total CBD
50mg/mL
30mL bottle
Full Spectrum
Vegan and Gluten Free
Sublingual Oil
Original


3000MG GOLD BOTTLE SPECIFICATIONS
3000mg total CBD
CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC, and THC
100mg/mL
30mL bottle
Full Spectrum
Vegan and Gluten Free
Sublingual Oil
Original

We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
