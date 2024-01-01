Green Roads Broad Spectrum CBD Oil is perfect for you to feel the full effects of the cannabinoids working together without the addition of THC. Up the ante in your wellness routine with this broad spectrum CBD oil.



​



The 750mg bottles contain 25mg CBD per 1mL.



The 1500mg bottles contain 50mg CBD per 1mL.



The 3000mg Gold Bottles contain 100mg CBD per 1mL and are rich in cannabinoids like CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC, and THC, it’s their best and strongest full-spectrum oil yet.



​



Choose between 750mg, 1500mg, and 3000mg strengths.



​



Note: Full Spectrum products are made with all compounds found in hemp plants, including up to 0.3% THC. This may create an entourage effect in which the cannabinoids synergize for greater benefits.



​



SUGGESTED USAGE

Take 1 dropper full (1mL) per day, increase dosage as needed based on your personal preference.



​



750MG BOTTLE SPECIFICATIONS

750mg total CBD

25mg/mL

30mL bottle

Full Spectrum

Vegan and Gluten Free

Sublingual Oil

Original

​



1500MG BOTTLE SPECIFICATIONS

1500mg total CBD

50mg/mL

30mL bottle

Full Spectrum

Vegan and Gluten Free

Sublingual Oil

Original

​



3000MG GOLD BOTTLE SPECIFICATIONS

3000mg total CBD

CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC, and THC

100mg/mL

30mL bottle

Full Spectrum

Vegan and Gluten Free

Sublingual Oil

Original

Show more