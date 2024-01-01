Green Roads Heat Relief CBD Roll-On is pumped full of broad spectrum CBD, cayenne, rosemary oil, bentonite clay, and avocado oil. Feel the revitalizing heat from the cayenne, rejuvenation from the rosemary oil, and skin support from the bentonite clay and avocado oil.



​



Your muscles will love the relief from the aches and your skin will enjoy the smooth, roll-on application. Grab your Green Roads Heat Relief CBD Roll-on today!



​



HOW TO USE GREEN ROADS CBD TOPICAL ROLL-ON

Pull off lid, roll across affected area until desired amount is dispensed and rub into skin until fully absorbed.



Adults use every 4 to 6 hours, as needed.



​



Store in a cool, dry area with lid closed tightly.



​



GREEN ROADS HEAT RELIEF CBD ROLL-ON SPECIFICATIONS

750mg CBD

Broad Spectrum CBD

Other Ingredients: Rosemary oil, bentonite clay, avocado oil, vitamin E, cayenne

3 fl. oz bottle

Roll-on technology

No animal testing

Pharmacist formulated

