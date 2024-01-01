Green Roads Pain Relief Cream is a special blend of methyl salicylate, menthol, avocado oil, 750mg of broad-spectrum CBD, and more. This pharmacist-formulated cream is certified by an independent laboratory and can help you manage pain from strains, sprains, arthritis, backaches, and more. This container packs 750mg in just 1 ounce.
Green Roads Pain Relief CBD Cream for Pain Relief
HOW TO USE GREEN ROADS CBD TOPICAL CREAM Use pump head nozzle to squeeze Green Roads CBD Cream into hand or onto affected area. Massage cream into skin until fully absorbed.
Adults apply to affected area no more than 3 to 4 times daily.
GREEN ROADS PAIN RELIEF CBD CREAM SPECFICIATIONS 750mg total CBD 1 fl. oz bottle Broad Spectrum CBD Active Ingredients: Methyl Salicylate and Menthol Other Ingredients: Avocado oil, vitamin E, cucumber fruit extract Twist and pump head bottle No animal testing Pharmacist formulated
