Green Roads Pain Relief Cream is a special blend of methyl salicylate, menthol, avocado oil, 750mg of broad-spectrum CBD, and more. This pharmacist-formulated cream is certified by an independent laboratory and can help you manage pain from strains, sprains, arthritis, backaches, and more. This container packs 750mg in just 1 ounce.



HOW TO USE GREEN ROADS CBD TOPICAL CREAM

Use pump head nozzle to squeeze Green Roads CBD Cream into hand or onto affected area. Massage cream into skin until fully absorbed.



Adults apply to affected area no more than 3 to 4 times daily.



GREEN ROADS PAIN RELIEF CBD CREAM SPECFICIATIONS

750mg total CBD

1 fl. oz bottle

Broad Spectrum CBD

Active Ingredients: Methyl Salicylate and Menthol

Other Ingredients: Avocado oil, vitamin E, cucumber fruit extract

Twist and pump head bottle

No animal testing

Pharmacist formulated

