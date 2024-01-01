Green Roads - Sweet Sleep CBD Capsules - 750mg

by The Green Dragon CBD
About this product

Green Roads Sweet Sleep CBD Capsules contain a total 750mg of cannabinoids in each jar with melatonin. With each capsule you'll be lulled to sleep with 25mg CBD/CBN and 5mg melatonin.



Grab your jar of Green Roads Sweet Sleep CBD Capsules to get that much needed sleep you've been dreaming about.



HOW TO USE GREEN ROADS CBD CAPSULES
Swallow 1-2 capsules, whole, with water per day, in the evening. Take daily to see efficient results.

Increase dosage as needed based on your personal preference.



GREEN ROADS SWEET SLEEP CBD CAPSULES SPECIFICATIONS
750mg total cannabinoids
675mg CBD + 75mg CBN per jar
5mg melatonin per capsule
30 count jar
Broad Spectrum CBD
Other Ingredients: CBN & Melatonin
Vegan and Gluten Free
No animal testing
Pharmacist formulated

The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!

We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.

Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.
