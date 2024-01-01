Green Roads Sweet Sleep CBD Capsules contain a total 750mg of cannabinoids in each jar with melatonin. With each capsule you'll be lulled to sleep with 25mg CBD/CBN and 5mg melatonin.



​



Grab your jar of Green Roads Sweet Sleep CBD Capsules to get that much needed sleep you've been dreaming about.



​



HOW TO USE GREEN ROADS CBD CAPSULES

Swallow 1-2 capsules, whole, with water per day, in the evening. Take daily to see efficient results.



Increase dosage as needed based on your personal preference.



​



GREEN ROADS SWEET SLEEP CBD CAPSULES SPECIFICATIONS

750mg total cannabinoids

675mg CBD + 75mg CBN per jar

5mg melatonin per capsule

30 count jar

Broad Spectrum CBD

Other Ingredients: CBN & Melatonin

Vegan and Gluten Free

No animal testing

Pharmacist formulated

