Green Roads Sweet Sleep CBD Capsules contain a total 750mg of cannabinoids in each jar with melatonin. With each capsule you'll be lulled to sleep with 25mg CBD/CBN and 5mg melatonin.
Grab your jar of Green Roads Sweet Sleep CBD Capsules to get that much needed sleep you've been dreaming about.
HOW TO USE GREEN ROADS CBD CAPSULES Swallow 1-2 capsules, whole, with water per day, in the evening. Take daily to see efficient results.
Increase dosage as needed based on your personal preference.
GREEN ROADS SWEET SLEEP CBD CAPSULES SPECIFICATIONS 750mg total cannabinoids 675mg CBD + 75mg CBN per jar 5mg melatonin per capsule 30 count jar Broad Spectrum CBD Other Ingredients: CBN & Melatonin Vegan and Gluten Free No animal testing Pharmacist formulated
