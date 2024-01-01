About this product
JustCBD CBD Gummies For Sleep contain CBD + Melatonin to get you the best night's sleep possible. These gummies are the perfect treat to take you away to dreamland. These gummies are infused with Melatonin, making them the perfect combination to help regulate your sleep and improve your sleep cycles over time. The 3000mg jar has 13mg CBD per gummy. The perfect route for a good night's sleep.
These CBD gummies are gluten free and fat free.
GUMMY FLAVORS:
Cherry, Pink Grapefruit, Watermelon, Strawberry, Orange, Blue Raspberry, Lime, Grape, Green Apple, Mango, Pineapple & Lemon.
SUGGESTED USE
Start with 2 gummies and work your way up when needed. Take your dose about an hour before planned bedtime.
JUSTCBD CBD GUMMIES FOR SLEEP
NIGHT Formula with Melatonin
3000mg CBD* per package + Melatonin
220 Approx number of Gummies
Supplement Facts:
Servings: Approx. 55, Serving Size: 4 pcs. (14g), Approx. 13mg CBD per gummy. Amount per Serving: Calories: 44, Total Fat: 0g (0% DV), Saturated Fat: 0g (0% DV), Trans Fat: 0g (0% DV), Cholesterol: 0mg (0% DV), Sodium: 9mg (<1% DV), Total Carbohydrate: 10g (4% DV), Dietary Fiber 0g (0% DV) Total Sugars: 6g, Added Sugars: 6g (12% DV), Protein: <1g, Vit. D: 0mcg (0% DV), Calcium: 2mg (0% DV), Iron: 0mg (0% DV), Potassium: <1mg (0% DV) *Percent daily values based on 2000 calorie diet.
Melatonin:
8mg per serving (DV*) *Percent daily values (DV) not established.
*Contains: Tree Nuts (Coconuts)
NO ARTIFICIAL SWEETENERS, LOW SODIUM, PEANUT FREE.
About this brand
The Green Dragon CBD
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
