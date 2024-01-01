JustCBD CBD Gummies For Sleep contain CBD + Melatonin to get you the best night's sleep possible. These gummies are the perfect treat to take you away to dreamland. These gummies are infused with Melatonin, making them the perfect combination to help regulate your sleep and improve your sleep cycles over time. The 3000mg jar has 13mg CBD per gummy. The perfect route for a good night's sleep.



​



These CBD gummies are gluten free and fat free.



​



GUMMY FLAVORS:



Cherry, Pink Grapefruit, Watermelon, Strawberry, Orange, Blue Raspberry, Lime, Grape, Green Apple, Mango, Pineapple & Lemon.



​



SUGGESTED USE

Start with 2 gummies and work your way up when needed. Take your dose about an hour before planned bedtime.

​



JUSTCBD CBD GUMMIES FOR SLEEP

NIGHT Formula with Melatonin



3000mg CBD* per package + Melatonin



220 Approx number of Gummies



Supplement Facts:



Servings: Approx. 55, Serving Size: 4 pcs. (14g), Approx. 13mg CBD per gummy. Amount per Serving: Calories: 44, Total Fat: 0g (0% DV), Saturated Fat: 0g (0% DV), Trans Fat: 0g (0% DV), Cholesterol: 0mg (0% DV), Sodium: 9mg (<1% DV), Total Carbohydrate: 10g (4% DV), Dietary Fiber 0g (0% DV) Total Sugars: 6g, Added Sugars: 6g (12% DV), Protein: <1g, Vit. D: 0mcg (0% DV), Calcium: 2mg (0% DV), Iron: 0mg (0% DV), Potassium: <1mg (0% DV) *Percent daily values based on 2000 calorie diet.



Melatonin:



8mg per serving (DV*) *Percent daily values (DV) not established.



*Contains: Tree Nuts (Coconuts)



NO ARTIFICIAL SWEETENERS, LOW SODIUM, PEANUT FREE.

