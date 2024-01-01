Each JustCBD Gummy Bear has 99.99% CBD hemp isolate which is grown and manufactured in the USA. The mixture of delicious mixed berry flavors are irresistible. They take between 30-40 minutes to take effect. If you prefer, try the Sour Gummy Bears! Just try eating JustCBD Gummy Bears in the evening and get some rest.



Taking JUSTCBD Edibles can be a very effective way to take CBD because it's convenient, tasty and you can modify you dosage easily depending on the situation. You can check out our Education Center for more information about various product types and dosing.



JustCBD produces many varieties of gummies, including Sour Bears, Worms, Sour Worms. Other options include Rainbow Ribbons, Watermelon Rings, Blue Raspberry Rings, Apple Rings, Cherries, and Sour Emojis. We also carry CBD dried fruit which is super-tasty in your favorite variety of Pineapple, Papaya, Mango or Kiwi. Don't forget about JustCBD licorice which is perfect for the movies at home.

Show more