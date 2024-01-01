JustCBD Gummy Worms come several sizes, including the 3000mg jar so you can really enjoy that tasty, relaxing treat that you’ve been waiting for in your CBD routine! These gummy worms are packed with a variety of exceptional flavors that taste just like real sour gummy worms with even better effects. However, you don’t have to sacrifice great taste for great quality with these JustCBD Gummy Worms. These include 99.99% CBD hemp isolate that is grown and manufactured in the USA.



​



In fact, with a whopping 44mg of CBD per gummy worm they are the perfect way to unwind after a long day or as a bedtime snack.



​



JustCBD Gummy Worms Basic Product Info

Approximately 44mg per worm

3000mg per jar

Organically Grown

Pesticide Free

Lab Tested

99% CBD Hemp Isolate

Suggested Use: These will take 30-60 minutes to pass through your digestive system and take effect. Start with 1-2 and adjust your dosage accordingly based on your desired effects.

​

