JustCBD Peach Gummy Rings are here! These classic candies are a great way to get your daily dose of CBD. Not to mention, the quality of these match their taste. The JustCBD Peach Gummy Rings include 99.99% CBD hemp isolate that is grown and manufactured in the USA.
JustCBD Peach Gummy Rings Basic Product Info Organically Grown Pesticide Free Lab Tested 99% CBD Hemp Isolate Suggested Use: These will take a few hours to pass through your digestive system and take effect. Start with 1-2 and adjust your dosage accordingly based on your desired effects.
Why Choose JustCBD? JustCBD is a fun and innovative brand in the CBD space that carries quality products including all types of candy and edibles, bath product, vape juices, pet products and more. Additionally, JustCBD offers high-quality products that are all tested in world-class labs to guarantee that you are getting a safe and effective product.
We are a family-owned/operated business based in St. Louis, offering many top-quality brands & 1000+ products. We focus on customer service excellence, transparency, quality, & having the best products at the best prices anywhere!
We carry many types of products including Kratom, CBD, Mushrooms, Glass & every type of THC on the market.
Skip the dispensary lines & shop with us for THCa Flower, Delta 9 THC products, and other more powerful versions of THC such as THCP, THCjd, THCh, Delta 8 & more. Gummies, Vape, Dabs, Devices, Chocolate, Cookies, Oils, and Topicals are among our huge product selection.