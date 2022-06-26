Black Cherry Pie baked over a sweet Jelly Breath strain - this indica-dominant will make you drool instantly! Black Cherry Jelly has delicious, jelly-like terpenes with hints of black cherry that remind you of the desserts Grandma used to make. Black Cherry Jelly is perfect for patients looking for moderate pain relief, stimulates appetite, quashes insomnia, and eases anxiety with sleepy, nighttime giggles without an overpowering euphoria.