Lemon Meringue CBD flower is a sativa-dominant hybrid that offers an uplifting and energizing experience, perfect for daytime use. With a vibrant citrus flavor complemented by sweet, nutty undertones, this strain is as enjoyable as its dessert-inspired name. Boasting 11.16% total CBD and just 0.619% total THC, Lemon Meringue delivers a balanced, federally compliant option for those seeking focus and relaxation without intoxication.



This strain features a robust terpene profile, including myrcene, caryophyllene, and limonene, enhancing its bright aroma and potential effects. Lemon Meringue is lab-tested to ensure purity, potency, and quality, making it a trusted choice for hemp enthusiasts. Whether you're a seasoned user or new to CBD, Lemon Meringue is a flavorful and aromatic addition to your wellness routine.

