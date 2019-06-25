Special Sauce CBD Hemp Flower - The Green Nursery
HybridTHC 1%CBD 16%
Strain rating:
About this product
The Green Nursery - High Desert CBD Special Sauce
Visit our website for complete specs and Certificate of Analysis.
This is some beautiful and rich flower! Expertly Cured, Hand Trim Finish, New Arrival, Greenhouse Grown.
-Top Shelf Oregon Grown Hemp Flower
-15.64% Total Potential CBD Content
-100% Hand Trimmed Buds
-100% Organic, No Pesticides, No Additives, No Synthetics
-Lab Tested for Purity and Compliance
-Federal Farm Bill Compliant
About this strain
Bred by Oregon CBD, this CBD version of Special Sauce is their flagship line that crosses Special Sauce with Early Resin Berry. It’s an industrial hemp strain noted for astringent berry smells, pink stigmas, and a high oil return. Buds may be small but are well worth the quality sweet and hoppy aromas and earthy berry flavor.
Special Sauce effects
Reported by real people like you
32 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
84% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
31% of people report feeling sleepy
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
53% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
28% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
16% | medium-high
About this brand
The Green Nursery Inc.
America's largest and most popular online retail supplier of CBD Hemp Flower and Hemp Derived THC products including Delta 8, Delta 9, THC-O and more!