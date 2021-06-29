About this product
Bazookies #10 is a strain made famous by the Front Range right here in Colorado, which is something we’ve helped accomplish given that we’ve started growing this wonderful strain. It’s a cross between Bubblegum and Girl Scout Cookies, but the nose you’d expect is replaced by hops and grass, and the plant itself is a lovely dark green covered with so many crystals it looks like a saltshaker was used. Rich in the calming terpenes ß-Caryophyllene and ß -Myrcene, plus the euphoric terpenes Humulene and Limonene. We’ve designated this strain as a Sativa, but don’t let that fool you because the goldilocks high is perfect for any time of day. Greenery grown!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!