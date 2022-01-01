These cannabis leaf earrings are handmade by a local artisan here in Rhode Island. Crafted using natural 6 mm stones, each one is a unique work of art. Hand made by a local artisan these cannabis leaf earrings are 2 inches long with nickel free silvertone french wires. Made with a 6mm natural stones, each one is a unique one of a kind creation.



Available in: Black Hematite, Blue Turquoise, White Howlite, Green Imperial Jasper and Blue Sandstone