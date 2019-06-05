It's a Totally Groovy Grinder!



This non stick grinder is 4 pieces and coated with a high quality ceramic so it won't bind up and stick over time. It's 2.5 inches in diameter so it's easier to hold than smaller grinders. You can grind enough for an entire session with just one load. This high quality grinder comes with a travel bag, brush, glass tip and keef scraping tool. This will fast become your favorite grinder!