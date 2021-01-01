About this product
Capacity Cubic Inches: 54.92 in
Outside Diameter: 5 in / 12.7 cm
Height: 4.75 in / 12.07 cm
Maximum Liquid: 1.92 pt / 0.90 L
Quantity Per Case: 272
Full Pallets: 5,440
Bulk Quantity: 5,760
Bundles/Cases Per Pallet: 20
Weight: 0.0440924
