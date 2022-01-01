Our Lavender Herbal Massage & Body Oil is created using 100% Certified Organic Unrefined carrier oils, essential oils, and herbs. We choose ingredients meant to provide rich nourishment to the skin, while delivering the CBD to areas for targeted relief. This body massage oil has a lovely lavender smell that isn’t overwhelming. Use this as a massage oil to massage away stress, tension, and soreness. You may also use it as a nourishing body oil that will also be able to provide targeted relief to our body’s Endocannabinoid System’s CB2 receptors. It is an awesome addition to your post-shower routine, and your nourished skin will thank you.



Directions: Dispense 1-3 pumps of oil in hands or on the skin and massage into desired areas. We recommend learning self-massage techniques.



Full Ingredients List: Organic Apricot Kernel Oil* (Prunus Armeniaca), Organic Jojoba Oil* (Simmondsia Chinensis), Organic Sunflower Oil* (Helianthus Annuus), Organic Baobab Oil* (Adansonia Digitata), Organic Avocado Oil* (Persea Americana), Phytocannabinoid Rich CBD Hemp Oil (Cannabis Sativa L.), Organic Lavender Oil (Lavandula Angustifolia), Non-GMO Vitamin E Oil (Tocopherol)

*Indicates an Unrefined Oil

This product is vegan and free of any animal products or by-products.