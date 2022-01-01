Our Unscented Herbal Massage & Body Oil is created using 100% Certified Organic Unrefined carrier oils and herbs that have no essential oils or fragrance. We choose ingredients meant to provide rich nourishment to the skin, while delivering the CBD to areas for targeted relief. This beautiful, luxurious oil has a very mild nutty aroma from the unrefined carrier oils that is very pleasant. Use this as a massage oil to massage away stress, tension, and soreness. You may also use it as a nourishing body oil that will also be able to provide targeted relief to our body’s Endocannabinoid System’s CB2 receptors. It is an awesome addition to your post-shower routine, and your nourished skin will thank you.



Directions: Dispense 1-3 pumps of oil in hands or on the skin and massage into desired areas. We recommend learning self-massage techniques.



Full Ingredients List: Organic Apricot Kernel Oil* (Prunus Armeniaca), Organic Jojoba Oil* (Simmondsia Chinensis), Organic Sunflower Oil* (Helianthus Annuus), Organic Baobab Oil* (Adansonia Digitata), Organic Avocado Oil* (Persea Americana), Organic Olive Oil* (Olea Europaea), Phytocannabinoid Rich CBD Hemp Oil (Cannabis Sativa L.), Organic Arnica Extract (Arnica Montana), Organic Calendula Extract (Calendula Officinalis), Non-GMO Vitamin E Oil (Tocopherol)

*Indicates an Unrefined Oil

This product is vegan and free of any animal products or by-products.