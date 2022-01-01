About this product
Our Roll On Oils were created to be used on joints, temples, forehead, back of the neck, and pressure points. They are great for on the go relief, and are made with only fast absorbing oils that won’t leave any greasy residue. These products are vegan and free of any animal products or by-products.
Full Ingredients Lists:
Awaken & Refresh Roll On Oil
Organic Grapeseed Oil (Vitis Vinifera), Organic Jojoba Oil* (Simmondsia Chinensis), Organic Safflower Oil* ( Carthamus Tinctorius), Organic Apricot Kernel Oil* (Prunus Armeniaca), Non-GMO Vitamin E Oil (Tocopherol), Organic Peppermint Oil (Mentha Piperita), Organic Clary Sage Oil (Salvia Sclarea), Organic Rosemary Oil (Rosmarinus Officinalis), Phytocannabinoid Rich CBD Hemp Oil (Cannabis Sativa L.)
Relax & Restore Roll On Oil
Organic Grapeseed Oil (Vitis Vinifera), Organic Jojoba Oil* (Simmondsia Chinensis), Organic Safflower Oil* (Carthamus Tinctorius), Organic Apricot Kernel Oil* (Prunus Armeniaca), Non-GMO Vitamin E Oil (Tocopherol), Organic Lavender Oil (Lavandula Angustifolia), Organic Eucalyptus Oil (Eucalyptus Globulus), Organic Pink Pepper Oil (Schinus Terebinthifolius), Phytocannabinoid Rich CBD Hemp Oil (Cannabis Sativa L.)
*Indicates an Unrefined Oil
About this brand
The Healing Rose
Founded in 2016 and based in Newburyport, MA, The Healing Rose is a MDAR licensed processor, handcrafting body care and extracts using 100% USDA Certified Organic essential oils, carrier oils, butters, waxes, & herbs. We are a woman-led company that believes in only using 100% natural ingredients that are cruelty free, paraben free, & GMO free.
Our products are infused with CBD Hemp Extracts that are 3rd party tested for pesticides, residual solvents, heavy metals, microbiological contaminants, & harmful nutrients/elements. Our team works directly with raw organic ingredients to handcraft our products in small batches with love and healing intentions.
