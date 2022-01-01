Our Roll On Oils were created to be used on joints, temples, forehead, back of the neck, and pressure points. They are great for on the go relief, and are made with only fast absorbing oils that won’t leave any greasy residue. These products are vegan and free of any animal products or by-products.



Full Ingredients Lists:

Awaken & Refresh Roll On Oil

Organic Grapeseed Oil (Vitis Vinifera), Organic Jojoba Oil* (Simmondsia Chinensis), Organic Safflower Oil* ( Carthamus Tinctorius), Organic Apricot Kernel Oil* (Prunus Armeniaca), Non-GMO Vitamin E Oil (Tocopherol), Organic Peppermint Oil (Mentha Piperita), Organic Clary Sage Oil (Salvia Sclarea), Organic Rosemary Oil (Rosmarinus Officinalis), Phytocannabinoid Rich CBD Hemp Oil (Cannabis Sativa L.)



Relax & Restore Roll On Oil

Organic Grapeseed Oil (Vitis Vinifera), Organic Jojoba Oil* (Simmondsia Chinensis), Organic Safflower Oil* (Carthamus Tinctorius), Organic Apricot Kernel Oil* (Prunus Armeniaca), Non-GMO Vitamin E Oil (Tocopherol), Organic Lavender Oil (Lavandula Angustifolia), Organic Eucalyptus Oil (Eucalyptus Globulus), Organic Pink Pepper Oil (Schinus Terebinthifolius), Phytocannabinoid Rich CBD Hemp Oil (Cannabis Sativa L.)

*Indicates an Unrefined Oil