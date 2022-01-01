About this product
Our Salve Collection contains 1 of each MINI sized 0.25oz Salve. Maybe you aren’t sure what salve is best for you or find that you love all 4! Each of our Herbal CBD Salves contains unique plant ingredients for different purposes. We found that so many customers were purchasing one of each for that reason, so we created this collection as a way to have all 4 formulas while saving you money.
About this brand
The Healing Rose
Founded in 2016 and based in Newburyport, MA, The Healing Rose is a MDAR licensed processor, handcrafting body care and extracts using 100% USDA Certified Organic essential oils, carrier oils, butters, waxes, & herbs. We are a woman-led company that believes in only using 100% natural ingredients that are cruelty free, paraben free, & GMO free.
Our products are infused with CBD Hemp Extracts that are 3rd party tested for pesticides, residual solvents, heavy metals, microbiological contaminants, & harmful nutrients/elements. Our team works directly with raw organic ingredients to handcraft our products in small batches with love and healing intentions.
