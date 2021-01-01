About this product
CBD HEMP FLOWER SMALLS BULK & WHOLESALE
Our bulk CBD hemp flower smalls are legally compliant and contains less than .3% Delta 9. Flower is available on the stem, bucked, machine trimmed, or hand trimmed. The Hemp Collect prides itself on transparency and accurate representation of all materials for sale.
Smell: is a 5 out of 5 (bag has a strong aroma).
Flower size: Smalls
Trim quality: Hand trimmed CBD Hemp Flower Smalls.
Great bud structure
Full panel COA showing compliance on levels provided with each order.
About this brand
The Hemp Collect
The Hemp Collect is a female-founded Oregon-based wholesale supply company specializing in cannabis quality products and extracts.
We began as a bulk-only supply company in 2019 and added consumer sizes, retail-ready goods, and in-house manufacturing in 2020.
Our core team comes from the cannabis industry and uses that knowledge to drive innovation in the hemp space.
We are focused and guided by our mission to provide education to those we serve, to push the standards for quality in our industry and to ensure consumer safety.
