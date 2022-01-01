The Hemp Collect is a bulk wholesale supplier also providing consumer products under the brand " Modern Herb Co. "



All our products are made with CBD Live Resin or Delta 8. Products can ship to states that have not legalized cannabis. Orders typically ship within 24 hours.



All our products are full panel tested and include COAs.



All our products are formulated for potency and efficacy. We take pride in formulating effective and affordable products.



WHAT IS DELTA 8



Delta-8 is a psychotropic compound similar to Delta-9. The effect of Delta 8 is a more clear-headed, less debilitating, euphoric experience, as compared to Delta 9. Cannabis consumers who experience anxiety or paranoia prefer Delta 8, which does not have that effect.