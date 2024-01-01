About this product
✅ Hands down the most decadent way to experience cannabis
✅ 1:1 D9/CBD for a balanced high with zero edginess
✅ 30mg of total cannabinoids in each delicious piece
✅ Indulgent and super delicious
Are you looking for a way to experience the benefits of Delta 9 THC in a convenient and indulgent way? Look no further than The Hemp Doctor’s Delta 9 Cookies & Cream Minis! These delectable chocolate bites are infused with 30mg of high-quality Delta 9 THC, making them one of the most effective and potent cannabinoids available.
At The Hemp Doctor, we take great pride in providing our customers with the highest quality hemp-based products on the market, and these Delta 9 Chocolate Edibles are no exception. Whether you’re looking for a discreet way to enjoy the benefits of Delta 9 THC during a busy workday or a relaxing treat to unwind after a long day, these Cookies & Cream Minis are the perfect choice.
With their rich flavor and powerful effects, these Delta 9 chocolate edibles in Cookies & Cream Minis will leave you feeling indulged and relaxed. So why not experience the best that hemp has to offer? Try these delicious edibles from The Hemp Doctor today and see for yourself why we’re the most trusted name in hemp-based products.
1:1 D9/CBD Cookies & Cream Minis, 30MG
About this brand
The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
