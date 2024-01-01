✅ Hands down the most decadent way to experience cannabis



✅ 1:1 D9/CBD for a balanced high with zero edginess



✅ 30mg of total cannabinoids in each delicious piece



✅ Indulgent and super delicious



Are you looking for a way to experience the benefits of Delta 9 THC in a convenient and indulgent way? Look no further than The Hemp Doctor’s Delta 9 Cookies & Cream Minis! These delectable chocolate bites are infused with 30mg of high-quality Delta 9 THC, making them one of the most effective and potent cannabinoids available.



At The Hemp Doctor, we take great pride in providing our customers with the highest quality hemp-based products on the market, and these Delta 9 Chocolate Edibles are no exception. Whether you’re looking for a discreet way to enjoy the benefits of Delta 9 THC during a busy workday or a relaxing treat to unwind after a long day, these Cookies & Cream Minis are the perfect choice.



With their rich flavor and powerful effects, these Delta 9 chocolate edibles in Cookies & Cream Minis will leave you feeling indulged and relaxed. So why not experience the best that hemp has to offer? Try these delicious edibles from The Hemp Doctor today and see for yourself why we’re the most trusted name in hemp-based products.



15mg D9/ 15mg CBD per piece

