About this product

Now you can grind, roll, or pack your own with little to no waste! These little gems are available in Sour Space Candy, Suver Haze, Super Lemon Haze, Elektra, Special Sauce, Gelato, Bubba Kush, and Hawaiian Haze.



At The Hemp Doctor, we offer premium strains of the most highly sought-after, award-winning hemp plants in the country. Expertly cultivated to maximize each unique strain’s beneficial subtleties, every little flower is capable of delivering premium wellness benefits. That’s why our CBD Hemp Flower Smalls are so important. These small but potent mini buds ensure that not a single high-quality hemp flower is wasted! Made from the same celebrated hemp flowers you use on a daily basis in our prerolls (joints), you can enjoy these smalls in several ways too!



Hemp smalls are perfect for:



Creating your own blends to smoke

Grinding

Dry-herb vaping

Making your own hemp-infused edibles, topicals, or beverages

No matter how you use your hemp flower mini buds, you are sure to love them! We offer smalls in several of our top-selling hemp strains, each capable of delivering an enjoyable wellness experience.



Visit The Hemp Doctor Today!

At The Hemp Doctor, America’s Premier Hemp & CBD Dispensary, we are dedicated to providing plenty of ways for you to reap the many benefits of high-quality hemp and CBD. Our generous inventory of hemp and CBD flowers, prerolls, and hemp mini buds give you the ability to enjoy some of the most highly-desired hemp strains from a trustworthy source.



We always use a third-party lab to analyze our products to guarantee that they are safe to use and free of unwanted contaminants and pesticides, and we make the lab reports available for you to read on our website. Plus, our hemp experts are always here to answer your questions or suggest the perfect hemp strain to meet your unique wellness needs!



Start enjoying everything our premium quality hemp has to offer today!