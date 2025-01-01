About this product
Revamped Delta 8 Medibles are now available in two strengths, 30 and 60mg, and 5 delicious flavors and 2 convenient sizes! Blue Razz (Blue Raspberry), Watermelon, Orange, Strawberry, and Green Apple. These 30mg or 60mg Delta 8 Edibles, derived from hemp, are our most potent edibles yet. What are you waiting for? Get your Delta 8 “M”edible today!! With 30 or 60mg of D8 THC in regular strength and extra strength, these goodies are sure to be the “high” light of your day!
10-count, 30mg – 300mg total Delta-8 THC
10-count, 60mg – 600mg total Delta-8 THC
_
30-count, 30mg – 900mg total Delta-8 THC
30-count, 60mg – 1800mg total Delta-8 THC
10-count, 30mg – 300mg total Delta-8 THC
10-count, 60mg – 600mg total Delta-8 THC
_
30-count, 30mg – 900mg total Delta-8 THC
30-count, 60mg – 1800mg total Delta-8 THC
Strawberry - D8 Medibles (60MG)
The Hemp DoctorCandy
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Revamped Delta 8 Medibles are now available in two strengths, 30 and 60mg, and 5 delicious flavors and 2 convenient sizes! Blue Razz (Blue Raspberry), Watermelon, Orange, Strawberry, and Green Apple. These 30mg or 60mg Delta 8 Edibles, derived from hemp, are our most potent edibles yet. What are you waiting for? Get your Delta 8 “M”edible today!! With 30 or 60mg of D8 THC in regular strength and extra strength, these goodies are sure to be the “high” light of your day!
10-count, 30mg – 300mg total Delta-8 THC
10-count, 60mg – 600mg total Delta-8 THC
_
30-count, 30mg – 900mg total Delta-8 THC
30-count, 60mg – 1800mg total Delta-8 THC
10-count, 30mg – 300mg total Delta-8 THC
10-count, 60mg – 600mg total Delta-8 THC
_
30-count, 30mg – 900mg total Delta-8 THC
30-count, 60mg – 1800mg total Delta-8 THC
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
Notice a problem?Report this item