Say “Hello, Beautiful” to our new distillate: Delta-8 THC Diamonds! This form of concentrated hemp oil combines crystalized diamonds in a terpene-rich sauce and carries an impressive 522 milligrams of Delta 8 THC and 1,292 milligrams of CBD in each container. Perfect for vaping, dabbing, topping off a bowl, or spreading on a joint, you are going to enjoy this powerful combination of cannabinoids with every puff.