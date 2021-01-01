About this product

These sweet and sour worms will take you back to your days of youth. These are a great choice for adults looking for something a little different than the typical gummy.



- Concentration: 30mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy worm

- Size: 900mg of Delta 8 THC per bottle; 30 pieces of 30mg per piece

- Irresistible taste!



Dosage recommendations:

Each gummy contains 30mg of Delta 8 THC. If you are new to Delta 8 edibles, we recommend starting with one-third of a gummy. Wait for two hours to give the Delta 8 THC time to get into your bloodstream. If after that time you are not experiencing the desired effect, enjoy another one-third of the gummy. Repeat these steps until you find the dose that’s right for you.