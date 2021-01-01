The Hemp Doctor
Delta-8 THC Moon Rocks
About this product
Time to blast off with our Delta 8 THC Moonrocks. Enjoy 5 grams of our ultimate D8 infused CBD hemp flower, coated in CBD/CBG Kief. These bad boys are sure to take you to another level.
Extremely potent: 5 grams of Delta 8 THC
Produced in the U.S.
Made from premium-quality hemp
Coated in CBD & CBG Kief
