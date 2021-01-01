Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand The Hemp Doctor

The Hemp Doctor

Delta-8 THC Moon Rocks

About this product

Time to blast off with our Delta 8 THC Moonrocks. Enjoy 5 grams of our ultimate D8 infused CBD hemp flower, coated in CBD/CBG Kief. These bad boys are sure to take you to another level.

Extremely potent: 5 grams of Delta 8 THC
Produced in the U.S.
Made from premium-quality hemp
Coated in CBD & CBG Kief
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!