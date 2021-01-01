About this product

After many requests, we are happy to announce our Delta 8 THC tincture.



We offer 8 variations, including 500mg D 8 THC, 1000mg D 8 THC, and our special blend of 500mg D-8 THC plus 150mg CBN, or our 1000mg D-8 THC plus 300mg CBN. Consider starting with 0.25ml or less during your first 3 days. If you feel the need to increase your dosage, increase your current dosage by increments of 0.25ml



We use MCT oil as the carrier oil for our Delta 8, which has been known to cause digestive issues.