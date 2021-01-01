About this product

You can relive the lazy days of summer every day with our delicious Delta 8 THC Watermelon Rings. Each ring brings you that sweet taste you love when biting into a fresh, ripe slice of watermelon. And while our Watermelon Rings don’t contain seeds to spit out, they are packed with 30 milligrams of potent Delta 8 THC. Sweet and effective, kick back and enjoy the relaxing days of summer with our Delta 8 THC Watermelon Rings.



We believe in giving you a lot of packaging options with our delightful Watermelon Rings:



- Our 30 count jar, for a total of 900 milligrams of potent Delta 8 THC;

- A convenient 2 pack for a total of 60 milligrams;

- A convenient 5 pack for a total of 150 milligrams;

- Our new display pack holds 12 easy to grab packs containing 2 Watermelon Rings each; or

- Our new display pack holds 12 grab-n-go packs containing 5 Watermelon Rings each.



Dosage information:

Each D8 watermelon ring gummy contains 30mg of Delta 8 THC. If you are new to Delta 8, we recommend starting with 1/3 of a gummy. Wait for two hours to give the Delta 8 THC time to get into your bloodstream. If after that time you are not experiencing the desired effect, enjoy another one-third of the gummy. Repeat these steps until you find the dose that’s right for you.