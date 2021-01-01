About this product

Bursting with Blue Raspberry flavor, these gummies are loaded with 20mg of full-spectrum hemp in each piece. Our delicious Blue Razz CBD gummy rings will bring you back to that simpler time when you were out picking raspberries and more raspberries made it to your mouth than into the pail. Just bursting with sweet raspberry flavor, each of these yummy rings is jam-packed with 20mg of full-spectrum hemp CBD.



Concentration: 20mg of CBD per gummy

Dosage recommendation: if you are new to CBD, we recommend starting with 1-2 gummies (20mg) for your first dose and increasing the amount if you need more.