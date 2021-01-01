About this product

Just when you thought a fresh, juicy peach couldn’t get any more deliciously sweet, we created these hemp-infused CBD Peach Gummies! Move over, fresh peaches – until you are infused with premium quality hemp-derived CBD, you won’t be as satisfying as The Hemp Doctor’s CBD Peach Rings!



Far less messy and without the pit in the middle, these hemp edibles deliver everything you love about peaches and combines it with The Hemp Doctor’s premium quality phytocannabinoid-rich hemp extract in a tasty, satisfying gummy ring. Taking your daily dose of CBD has never been more enjoyable or delicious!



Friends and family may think you are chewing on a plain peach gummy, but these discreet hemp-infused CBD Peach Rings are giving you more than just a sugary treat! Each ring contains 20 milligrams of our full-spectrum, premium quality hemp extract, elevating your sweet bite by delivering a wide array of wellness benefits with it!