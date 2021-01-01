About this product

This unique blend of major and minor cannabinoids is the purest form of full-spectrum we offer. Two variations, containing CBD, CBG, CBN, and a hint of Delta-8. This natural flavor tincture is sure to please, with our High Octane Premium offering up to 1500mg and our High Octane Premium at 2800mg. Each 1/2 dose of our High Octane Ultra provides 33mg CBD | 10mg CBG | 1.7mg CBN | 1.67 Delta8. Simply divided those numbers by 2, for the potency of our High Octane Premium tincture.