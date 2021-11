About this product

Welcome the coolest cannabinoid to the market…Hexahydrocannabinol, or HHC. Sourcing the purest form of HHC in the market is why our HHC carts are the strongest, most potent in the industry. Many HHC users enjoy a long sustained buzz with similar effects of Delta 9, but without the paranoia. This product can be used at any time of day. Effects may vary.