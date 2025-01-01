About this product
Who’s ready to get Phuk’d up? Experience the new THCA twist from our renowned Kayo line! Dive into the Kayo Phuk’d up mini THCA disposable vapes. A discreet masterpiece packed with 3.5G of pure goodness, ergonomically designed to fit comfortably in the palm of your hand. With its intuitive Type-C charging port and clear window to view your oil, you’re in control. Choose from two heat settings and explore our premium strains.
A Tour of Our Stellar Strains:
Blu Froot – Indica: Descend into a state of utter relaxation, savoring the delectable hints of blueberry cheesecake. Blu Froot stands as an embodiment of tranquillity.
Grape Ape – Indica: Seek refuge from the chaos of daily life with Grape Ape’s potent sedative effects, offering unparalleled clarity and euphoria.
Pineapple OG – Sativa: Each puff is a ticket to a tropical haven, ensuring you’re energized, inspired, and worry-free.
Strawberry Cough – Sativa: Let Strawberry Cough sweep you off your feet into a realm of joy and vibrant discussions, far away from life’s troubles.
Sunset Sherbet – Hybrid: A delightful blend of sweet and earthy, Sunset Sherbet ensures you remain rooted in the present, chasing away those looming anxieties.
Watermelon Zkittlez – Hybrid: Indulge in a tantalizing experience, letting Watermelon Zkittlez guide you to a haven of relaxation and unadulterated euphoria.
Also available in 6.5G Disposable Vapes and 420MG Gummies
A Tour of Our Stellar Strains:
Blu Froot – Indica: Descend into a state of utter relaxation, savoring the delectable hints of blueberry cheesecake. Blu Froot stands as an embodiment of tranquillity.
Grape Ape – Indica: Seek refuge from the chaos of daily life with Grape Ape’s potent sedative effects, offering unparalleled clarity and euphoria.
Pineapple OG – Sativa: Each puff is a ticket to a tropical haven, ensuring you’re energized, inspired, and worry-free.
Strawberry Cough – Sativa: Let Strawberry Cough sweep you off your feet into a realm of joy and vibrant discussions, far away from life’s troubles.
Sunset Sherbet – Hybrid: A delightful blend of sweet and earthy, Sunset Sherbet ensures you remain rooted in the present, chasing away those looming anxieties.
Watermelon Zkittlez – Hybrid: Indulge in a tantalizing experience, letting Watermelon Zkittlez guide you to a haven of relaxation and unadulterated euphoria.
Also available in 6.5G Disposable Vapes and 420MG Gummies
Phuk’d Up 3.5G Mini Disposable Vapes
The Hemp DoctorDelta-8 THC cartridges and vapes
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Who’s ready to get Phuk’d up? Experience the new THCA twist from our renowned Kayo line! Dive into the Kayo Phuk’d up mini THCA disposable vapes. A discreet masterpiece packed with 3.5G of pure goodness, ergonomically designed to fit comfortably in the palm of your hand. With its intuitive Type-C charging port and clear window to view your oil, you’re in control. Choose from two heat settings and explore our premium strains.
A Tour of Our Stellar Strains:
Blu Froot – Indica: Descend into a state of utter relaxation, savoring the delectable hints of blueberry cheesecake. Blu Froot stands as an embodiment of tranquillity.
Grape Ape – Indica: Seek refuge from the chaos of daily life with Grape Ape’s potent sedative effects, offering unparalleled clarity and euphoria.
Pineapple OG – Sativa: Each puff is a ticket to a tropical haven, ensuring you’re energized, inspired, and worry-free.
Strawberry Cough – Sativa: Let Strawberry Cough sweep you off your feet into a realm of joy and vibrant discussions, far away from life’s troubles.
Sunset Sherbet – Hybrid: A delightful blend of sweet and earthy, Sunset Sherbet ensures you remain rooted in the present, chasing away those looming anxieties.
Watermelon Zkittlez – Hybrid: Indulge in a tantalizing experience, letting Watermelon Zkittlez guide you to a haven of relaxation and unadulterated euphoria.
Also available in 6.5G Disposable Vapes and 420MG Gummies
A Tour of Our Stellar Strains:
Blu Froot – Indica: Descend into a state of utter relaxation, savoring the delectable hints of blueberry cheesecake. Blu Froot stands as an embodiment of tranquillity.
Grape Ape – Indica: Seek refuge from the chaos of daily life with Grape Ape’s potent sedative effects, offering unparalleled clarity and euphoria.
Pineapple OG – Sativa: Each puff is a ticket to a tropical haven, ensuring you’re energized, inspired, and worry-free.
Strawberry Cough – Sativa: Let Strawberry Cough sweep you off your feet into a realm of joy and vibrant discussions, far away from life’s troubles.
Sunset Sherbet – Hybrid: A delightful blend of sweet and earthy, Sunset Sherbet ensures you remain rooted in the present, chasing away those looming anxieties.
Watermelon Zkittlez – Hybrid: Indulge in a tantalizing experience, letting Watermelon Zkittlez guide you to a haven of relaxation and unadulterated euphoria.
Also available in 6.5G Disposable Vapes and 420MG Gummies
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
Notice a problem?Report this item