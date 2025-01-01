About this product
Elevate your experience with “Phuk’d Up THCA Gummies,” where flavors and cannabinoids combine to take you on an unparalleled blissful journey. With 420mg of cannabinoids in each gummy, you can choose from six delectable varieties, including Blü Frööt (Blue Raspberry), Grape Ape (Grape), Sunset Sherbet (Orange), Watermelon Zkittlez (Watermelon), Pineapple OG (Pineapple), and Strawberry Cough (Strawberry).
Each gummy is carefully crafted to deliver a perfect blend of cannabinoids, including 202mg of D8 (Delta 8),195mg of HHC (Hexahydrocannabinol), 15mg of THCA/D9 (Tetrahydrocannabinolic Acid/Delta-9 THC), 5mg of Live Rosin, and 3mg of Nano THCP (Tetrahydrocannabiphorol) to provide a balanced and mellow experience, amplify your euphoria, and deliver potent psychoactive effects, while providing an authentic, full-spectrum cannabis experience with a rare and powerful cannabinoid that adds a unique dimension to your journey.
Kayo Phuk’d Up 420mg THCA Gummies
The Hemp DoctorGummies
About this brand
The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
