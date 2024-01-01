✅ Nanoemulsified for the best absorption



✅ No taste – perfect for ultra-picky pets



✅ Formulated for larger dogs (50lbs+ or high needs pets)



✅ Give your pet high quality relief



The Hemp Doctor’s CBD Softgels for Pets give you predictable results in an easy-to-swallow format. Each soft gel is made using our water-soluble nanoemulsion technology, which has been shown to increase bioavailability by up to 200% over an oil-based Pet CBD product. Our Pet CBD Softgels are nano-emulsified. Pets are family, and as a family owned business, our number one concern is providing the best quality products for all of our family members, furry and four-legged family included. That’s why our Pet CBD Softgels are made with natural, pet-safe ingredients and absolutely no fillers.



For pets, administer 1-3 softgels of 25mg Broad-Spectrum CBD daily by mouth. Adjust usage as needed or as directed by a vet. The recommended dosage is 1-5mg for every 10 pounds of body weight. Note that high doses may cause diarrhea or lethargy in some animals. Always consult your vet if you have any concerns.



Available in 30ct bottles, 25MG CBD per softgel | 750MG Total CBD

