About this product
✅ Nanoemulsified for the best absorption
✅ No taste – perfect for ultra-picky pets
✅ Formulated for larger dogs (50lbs+ or high needs pets)
✅ Give your pet high quality relief
The Hemp Doctor’s CBD Softgels for Pets give you predictable results in an easy-to-swallow format. Each soft gel is made using our water-soluble nanoemulsion technology, which has been shown to increase bioavailability by up to 200% over an oil-based Pet CBD product. Our Pet CBD Softgels are nano-emulsified. Pets are family, and as a family owned business, our number one concern is providing the best quality products for all of our family members, furry and four-legged family included. That’s why our Pet CBD Softgels are made with natural, pet-safe ingredients and absolutely no fillers.
For pets, administer 1-3 softgels of 25mg Broad-Spectrum CBD daily by mouth. Adjust usage as needed or as directed by a vet. The recommended dosage is 1-5mg for every 10 pounds of body weight. Note that high doses may cause diarrhea or lethargy in some animals. Always consult your vet if you have any concerns.
Available in 30ct bottles, 25MG CBD per softgel | 750MG Total CBD
Pet CBD Softgel Capsules 25mg | RUGER
About this brand
The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
