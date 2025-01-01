About this product
Savor the exquisite taste of our legal, hemp-derived Delta 9 THC gummies. Our D9 THC is meticulously crafted from 100% organically grown, USA-sourced hemp. With a robust composition of 375mg Delta 9 (12.5mg per piece) and 450 mg CBD (15mg per piece), these gems are your gateway to the entourage effect. They offer not just a gentle touch of euphoria but also promote an uplifted and focused mindset, making them an excellent choice for daytime use.
What's more, these gummies are not only a delight for your taste buds but also for your dietary preferences, as they are vegan/pectin-based and contain no gelatin.
Available in Watermelon, Tangerine, and Berry Blast
THC/CBD Full Spectrum Daytime Gummies
The Hemp DoctorGummies
About this brand
The Hemp Doctor
The Hemp Doctor offers a wide variety of CBD, D9, THCa, and Delta 8 THC products, ranging from edibles, topicals, oil tinctures, soft gels, flower & prerolls, vape carts, shatter, diamond, crumble, moon rocks, ice rocks, and more! We have unique blends and products that no one else is selling and often introduce new flavors and innovate our products. You will never get bored with our selection!
Try out our Delta 8 THC Medibles! They have none of the bitterness that comes with cannabis edibles. Delicious, juicy gummies with incredible potency! Check our reviews on TrustPilot to see for yourself!
We source our hemp from local farms in Colorado and Oregon, known for the highest quality hemp. Our farmers use only organic practices to grow high-quality hemp. We test every single batch of products through third-party labs, and we publish all of our lab reports online. Our products do NOT contain any harsh chemicals, pesticides, herbicides, or metals. You can shop confidently with The Hemp Doctor!
