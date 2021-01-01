About this product

Vegan CBD Strawberry Gummies

If you’re interested in adding a supplement to your health and wellness routine, there are certainly a number of choices out there. Over the last several years, cannabidiol (or CBD for short) has become an increasingly popular supplement to support overall health and wellness – and with good reason.



At The Hemp Doctor, America’s Premier Hemp & CBD Dispensary, we are proud to offer a variety of premium, pure, and potent CBD and hemp products. Among those products, our edibles, including our delicious strawberry fruit snacks, are a very popular choice.



Why Full-Spectrum CBD Fruit Snacks?

At The Hemp Doctor, we proudly offer our all-natural CBD strawberry gummies in various sizes and even individually-packed for on-the-go people or those who want to just try them out. These vegan-friendly sweet treats are an excellent choice for those who want to enjoy the benefits of CBD edibles while on the go. Throw a serving of them into your bag, or keep them in your car for an easy, delicious way to consume the CBD you want at a time that’s most convenient for you.



Our CBD strawberry gummies are delicious and carefully crafted to include all of the nutritional benefits our customers have come to trust and expect. As a full-spectrum product, our Strawberry CBD fruit snacks contain not only our proprietary strain of phytocannabinoid-rich CBD, but also contain many other cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids that produce highly beneficial effects. In fact, when all of these ingredients work in synergy together, they produce an “entourage effect” that is more powerful, and provides more health benefits, than any one ingredient alone could provide.