About this product

It’s no surprise Witches Brew is our number one selling CBD preroll.



If you are looking for an experience like no other, you are going to love our 1.25-gram Witches Brew Preroll! We’ve had some fun with this preroll and decided to combine 12, that’s right, 12 different hemp flower strains into one preroll. The effects of smoking this combination alone will be out of this world, as a full mixture of indica, Sativa, and hybrid strains all get thrown into one delightful cauldron. But we didn’t stop there. As we cackled and mixed our Brew, we added CBD kief and CBG kief to the cauldron. As we stirred, the heady aroma from the mixture alone delighted the senses. And once we sampled our Brew, we knew we had found something special.



When you try our Witches Brew, you, too, will be delighted by the unique aroma and flavor of this mixture of hemp flowers. And with its wide range of flowers and the added kief, this Brew boasts an unbelievable level of cannabinoids. You will feel our Witches Brew throughout your entire body as it brings on a state of relaxing euphoria while allowing you to function physically and mentally still. Our 1.25-gram Witches Brew preroll is a hemp flower combo that you have to try!