About this product
Our 100% natural hemp oil products are sourced from virgin organic full spectrum hemp oil and are free from harsh chemicals, additives and fillers. All our products are Non GMO, gluten free, sourced from organic hemp grown on sustainable farms and made in the USA.
We conduct redundant third party testing and enlist extensive quality control and quality assurance methods to be certain that all our organically sourced and natural hemp-based products meet the highest possible standards for purity, efficacy and freshness with zero contamination.
About this brand
The Hemp Plug, LLC
The Hemp Plug is a nationally recognized manufacturer proud to provide a large selection of private label full spectrum hemp extract products made to the surpass the highest standards for quality in the USA. As a prominent global supplier and cannabis industry leader, The Hemp Plug offers large and small businesses opportunities to create and distribute custom lines of hemp products tailored to their company’s mission and goals.